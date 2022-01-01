12 killed in Vaishnodevi shrine stampede

“Now the yatra is continuing in a regulated and smooth manner. Earlier, the yatra was stopped for some time, but it resumed later,” one of the officials said.

Soon after the incident, the rescue teams were rushed to the spot after clearing the way for the ambulances and injured pilgrims were evacuated to the hospitals. The doctors and health staff from the nearby health centres were called to the spot to help evict the injured for immediate treatment, officials added.

The deceased were also shifted to the mortuary room of the hospital for their identification and post-mortem before handing over bodies to their respective family members.

“Many families were separated in the stampede following the horrific incident which happened for the first time in Katra,” an official said. “The families of pilgrims approached the authorities to get information about their missing members,” he added. He said, “We handed over the bodies to the relatives after completing all the legal formalities following their identification.”