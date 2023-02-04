1200 houses will be ready by April 2023, 2700 by Dec 2023: LG Sinha

The 12-day long camp at six locations is aimed to ensure 100 percent saturation of social security schemes for Kashmiri migrants.

Eighteen departments have put up their stalls at the camp including the facilities for enrollment of youth for self-employment, skilling and up-skilling.

The LG said that many PM Package employees had resumed their duties and directions had been issued to release their pending salaries without delay.

He refuted the quote attributed to him by the senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and said that he had made no such statement and it had been attributed to him with malicious intent.