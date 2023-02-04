1200 houses will be ready by April 2023, 2700 by Dec 2023: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the government was sensitive to the issues of Kashmiri migrants and Prime Minister’s Package employees.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the Special Governance Camp for Kashmiri Migrants at Jagti Colony, the LG said, “Few unfortunate incidents had occurred. These attacks were not only on individuals but also on the integrity of India. There are a handful of people, who at the behest of the neighbouring country are targeting innocent civilians. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are working with full sensitivity and commitment to address all the issues.”
The 12-day long camp at six locations is aimed to ensure 100 percent saturation of social security schemes for Kashmiri migrants.
Eighteen departments have put up their stalls at the camp including the facilities for enrollment of youth for self-employment, skilling and up-skilling.
The LG said that many PM Package employees had resumed their duties and directions had been issued to release their pending salaries without delay.
He refuted the quote attributed to him by the senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and said that he had made no such statement and it had been attributed to him with malicious intent.
“It is completely fabricated and full of lies. I have never used such words for anyone in my entire life. It is my firm belief that anyone who needs help should always be given priority. My doors are open 24 hours for those who have any problem. We are creating an environment to address your issues, efforts are being made for the welfare of your children and families to ensure that the entire community can contribute to the progress of J&K like it did in the past,” the LG said.
He said that directives had been issued to organise such special governance camps for POJK brothers and sisters to ensure saturation of social security schemes, self-employment and skilling.
The LG said that almost all the posts under the PM Package had been filled and the J&K government had made all the arrangements for construction of 6000 dwellings.
“Except two, the construction is underway on all the sites. I am personally monitoring the progress. At least 1200 houses will be ready by April 2023, and 2700 by December 2023. All the pending promotions were completed recently. The process of promotion from non-gazetted to gazetted is going on and I hope that it will be completed by the end of this month,” he said.
The LG said that 80 percent to 85 percent PM Package employees were posted at district headquarters.
“Some are posted at tehsil headquarters after the security audit of the areas. We have ensured that no one is posted at any office or school situated in a remote isolated area,” he said. “We are committed to fulfill the expectation of the people. Earlier, the laws were formulated to retrieve the properties of Kashmiri Pandit brothers but it was not implemented. We have taken immediate action and out of 8000 applications received on the migrant portal around 6000 cases have been resolved. The administration and the security forces are working with dedication to ensure your safety.”
The LG directed the concerned departments for the up-gradation of community hall and a playground.
Secretary, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Nazim Zai Khan; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; and Commissioner, Relief and Rehabilitation K K Sidha were also present on the occasion.