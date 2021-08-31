1200-year old sculpture recovered in Budgam

Khan said the sculpture was handed over to the department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums today.

Later in the day, a statement issued by the police said the sculpture was recovered from the house of Nawaz Ahmad Sheikh son of Abdul Rashid Sheikh, a resident of

Yarikhah Khansahab during a search. It said that Sheikh was attempting to sell it but police recovered it from him.

The police statement said that a team of officers from department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums were called for examination of the recovered sculpture at district police office Budgam.

“During examination it was revealed that the recovered sculpture of goddess Durga dates back roughly to 7th-8th AD (about 1200 years old)” the statement said.

The sculpture was retrieved on August 13 from Jhelum at Pandrethan area of Srinagar by the labourers while extracting sand, police added.

Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Deputy Director, department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums said the sculpture will be placed at the SPS Museum on Wednesday.