127th Urs of Hazrat Mian Nizamuddin Kiyani (RA) | Thousands of devotees attend Baba Nagri Urs

Wangath (Kangan): The 127th annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Nizamuddin Kiyani (RA) concluded here Thursday with ‘Dua Majlis’ (special prayers) in the morning.
The two-day Urs, which commenced here at Baba Nagri in Kangan area of Ganderbal district on Wednesday was observed with religious fervour and gaiety in which tens of thousands of devotees from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir and outside participated.
Quran Khawani, Darood Azqar, and Khatmat-ul-Mozamaat were held during the nightlong prayers.
Hundreds of vehicles carrying thousands of devotees reached Wangath during the past couple of days to participate in the annual Urs and to pay obeisance at the shrine situated at the base of a mountain in a scenic setting.
Surrounded by forests, the shrine and its vicinity become the hub of religious activities every year.
On the concluding day of the Urs, a joint prayer was held in which devotees prayed for peace, prosperity, unity, brotherhood, and communal harmony in J&K.
The devotees who had come from different areas of J&K particularly Rajouri, Doda, Udhampur, Poonch, Kishtwar, Shopian, Kathua, Doda, Anantnag, Kupwara, Mendhar, Bandipora and Baramulla visit the shrine every year.
“I have been visiting this place for the last 10 years,” said Syed Zulfikar, a devotee from Poonch.
Speaking on the occasion, Sajadh Nasheen Baba Ji Sahab Larvi, Wangath, Mian Altaf Ahmad, who is the son of renowned religious personality and veteran Gujjar leader late Mian Bashir Ahmad, highlighted the life and contribution of Hazrat Baba Nizamuddin (RA) and late Mian Bashir Ahmad Larvi.
He emphasised upon the participants to work for the welfare of humanity and follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
Calling for maintaining brotherhood and amity, Mian Altaf advised the devotees to be regular in their daily prayers.
In a message to youth, he advised them to stay away from social evils like drug addiction and to be respectful.
Mian Altaf also asked the parents to keep a watch on their children and guide them to the right path and better future.
Various religious scholars also spoke and threw light on teachings and religious work rendered by Hazrat Baba Nizamuddin (RA) during his life for the welfare of mankind.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Mian Altaf said that a sea of people from across J&K attended this year's Urs.
He said that the number of devotees was massive and was increasing every year.
Mian Altaf said that prayers were held for peace, prosperity and harmony to prevail in Jammu and Kashmir.
He thanked the administration for facilitating the devotees during the Urs.
The civil administration, J&K Police, Traffic Police Rural, and Health Department had made elaborate arrangements for the Urs.
The district administration of Poonch also facilitated the movement of devotees via Mughal Road.
According to the shrine management, a 24-hour free langar is in place for the devotees visiting the shrine throughout the year.
“On Urs days, the shrine management arranges a special langar where food for thousands of people is prepared,” Mian Mehar Ali, who was looking after the arrangements told Greater Kashmir.