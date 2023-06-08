127th Urs of Hazrat Mian Nizamuddin Kiyani (RA) | Thousands of devotees attend Baba Nagri Urs

Wangath (Kangan): The 127th annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Nizamuddin Kiyani (RA) concluded here Thursday with ‘Dua Majlis’ (special prayers) in the morning.

The two-day Urs, which commenced here at Baba Nagri in Kangan area of Ganderbal district on Wednesday was observed with religious fervour and gaiety in which tens of thousands of devotees from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir and outside participated.

Quran Khawani, Darood Azqar, and Khatmat-ul-Mozamaat were held during the nightlong prayers.

Hundreds of vehicles carrying thousands of devotees reached Wangath during the past couple of days to participate in the annual Urs and to pay obeisance at the shrine situated at the base of a mountain in a scenic setting.

Surrounded by forests, the shrine and its vicinity become the hub of religious activities every year.