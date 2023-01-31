13 judicial officers transferred

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Tuesday ordered transfer of 13 judicial officers in the interest of administration.
According to an order by Registrar General Sanjeev Gupta, Principal District and Sessions Judge Udhampur Y P Bourney has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh.
Member Secretary of J&K Legal Services Authority M K Sharma has been repatriated from deputation and his services have been placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice.
While Registrar Vigilance Haq Nawaz Zargar has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Udhampur vice Y P Bourney, 2nd Additional District Judge, Jammu, Rajinder Saproo, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice.
Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kathua, Kamlesh Pandita has been transferred and posted at Additional District Judge (Bank Cases) and Commercial Court, Jammu while Additional District Judge (Bank Cases) and Commercial Court, Jammu Syed Sarfaraz Hussain Shah has been transferred and posted as Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court, POCSO Cases Jammu.
Presiding Officer, Fast Track Court, POCSO Cases, Jammu, Balbir Lal has transferred and posted as 2nd Additional District, Judge, Jammu vice Rajinder Sapru while Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice Aijaz Ahmed Khan has been transferred and posted as Additional District Judge, Budgam vice Farooq Ahmad Bhat.
Registrar Judicial, Srinagar, Gowher Majid Dalal has transferred and posted as Presiding Officer, MACT, Srinagar on deputation vice Sandeep Gandotra.
Presiding Officer, NIA Court, Srinagar, Manjeet Singh Manhas has been transferred and posted as Additional District Judge, Kathua vice Kamlesh Pandita.
Registrar Inspection Amit Kumar Gupta has been transferred and posted as Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, on deputation vice M K Sharma.
Presiding Officer, MACT, Srinagar Sandeep Gandotra has been repatriated from deputation and posted as Presiding Officer, NIA Court, Srinagar, vice Manjeet Singh Manhas.
Additional District and Sessions Judge, Budgam, Farooq Ahmed Bhat has transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice.
Later, as per a separate order, the Chief Justice (acting) posted Shahzad Azeem as Registrar General, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Y P Bourney as Registrar Vigilance, M K Sharma as Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice (CJ), Rajinder Saproo as Registrar Rules, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Rupali Ratta as District Judge, Leave Reserve, High Court Wing Jammu and Farooq Ahmed Bhat as Registrar Judicial, High Court Wing Srinagar.
M K Sharma has been also asked to hold the additional charge of Director, J&K Judicial Academy.
Further, Rajinder Saproo has been asked to hold the additional charge of Registrar Inspection, High Court Wing Jammu.