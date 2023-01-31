13 judicial officers transferred

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Tuesday ordered transfer of 13 judicial officers in the interest of administration.

According to an order by Registrar General Sanjeev Gupta, Principal District and Sessions Judge Udhampur Y P Bourney has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

Member Secretary of J&K Legal Services Authority M K Sharma has been repatriated from deputation and his services have been placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice.

While Registrar Vigilance Haq Nawaz Zargar has been transferred and posted as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Udhampur vice Y P Bourney, 2nd Additional District Judge, Jammu, Rajinder Saproo, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of the Chief Justice.