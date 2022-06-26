13 lodgements for Amarnath pilgrims established in Ramban

“There are many other special arrangements in these lodgement centres like round the clock water and power supply, weather forecast system, toilets, dashboard, community langars, medical facilities, parking of vehicles besides fool proof security in and around the lodgement centres has been put in place,” he informed.

He said Yatri Niwas was constructed by the Central Power Works Department (CPWD) on about 24 kanal land on the bank of river Chenab near the 900 MW Baglihar Hydro Electric Project.

“This Yatri Niwas will have seventeen 3-storey dormitories made of pre-fabricated engineered structures. As many as 3600 pilgrims will be able to stay here at a time in case of emergency,” he added.