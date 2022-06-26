13 lodgements for Amarnath pilgrims established in Ramban

Ramban: Almost all the arrangements in 13 lodgement centres for accommodating and ensuring the comfortable stay of Amarnath pilgrims, with 24X7 medical and other facilities, have been put in place across Ramban district.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Ramban Harbans Lal Sharma, who is also the Nodal Officer for Yatra, said that for the comfortable stay of pilgrims, 13 lodgement centres were established alongside a 66 km stretch of NH-44 from Nashri tunnel to Banihal-Qazigund tunnel. The lodging centres were established at Nashri, Chanderkote, Ramban and Banihal.
“There are many other special arrangements in these lodgement centres like round the clock water and power supply, weather forecast system, toilets, dashboard, community langars, medical facilities, parking of vehicles besides fool proof security in and around the lodgement centres has been put in place,” he informed.
He said Yatri Niwas was constructed by the Central Power Works Department (CPWD) on about 24 kanal land on the bank of river Chenab near the 900 MW Baglihar Hydro Electric Project.
“This Yatri Niwas will have seventeen 3-storey dormitories made of pre-fabricated engineered structures. As many as 3600 pilgrims will be able to stay here at a time in case of emergency,” he added.
“The construction and other allied works at eight lodgement centres at Lamber Banihal are almost completed while the construction work of 150 toilets is going on round the clock,” ADC stated and hoped that the work would complete within days.
Similar arrangements like uninterrupted power and water supply, construction of sufficient number of toilets at other lodgement centres established for yatris at Polytechnic college building Chanderkote, Degree College and Higher Secondary School Ramban, Khowbagh and other places have also been completed.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban Musssarat Islam said, “It will not only lessen the burden on the Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar Jammu during the period of Shri Amarnath Yatra but will also help in sheltering the stranded passengers, in case of blockage of the Srinagar Jammu National Highway.”
Last Monday Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam convened a high level meeting of all stakeholders to reviews arrangements put in place by different departments to ensure smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2022.
The Deputy Commissioner directed representatives of NHAI to station adequate men and machinery at all vulnerable locations to ensure real time clearance of roads in case of land sliding.
Deputy Commissioner, who is personally monitoring the preparations, works for the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra on daily basis, asked all stakeholders to ensure that all connected utilities, like power and water supply, 24X7 health care facilities as per guideline should be in place in all lodgement centres and langar sites ahead of Yatra 2022 scheduled to start on June 30, 2022.
The meeting was attended by the Senior Superintendent of Police Ramban Mohita Sharma and all the senior officers of different departments, representatives of National Highway Authorities of India and construction companies.
The Deputy Commissioner had directed Assistant Commissioner of Panchayat and District Panchayat Officer to ensure cleanliness and sanitation of all toilets units as per plan and Chief Medical Officers were directed to ensure 24X7 health care facilities as per guidelines in all lodgement centres and langar sites established alongside 66 km stretch of NH-44 from Nashri tunnel to Banihal Qazigund tunnel.