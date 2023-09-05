13 years on, Lolab residents await completion of bridge

Kupwara: The inhabitants of Aafan Warnow, Lolab, Tuesday expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to complete a bridge in their locality for the past 13 years, resulting in hardships.

The residents said that they had been using a makeshift wooden bridge to cross the Warnow stream while authorities were watching as mute spectators and doing nothing to complete the bridge.

They said that the bridge once completed would facilitate over 5000 people.

“We are unable to comprehend why the concerned department has left the construction work midway. Following the approval of the bridge, construction work was started but that remained confined to the construction of two abutments only,” said Tariq Ahmad, a local.