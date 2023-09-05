13 years on, Lolab residents await completion of bridge

Kupwara: The inhabitants of Aafan Warnow, Lolab, Tuesday expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to complete a bridge in their locality for the past 13 years, resulting in hardships.
The residents said that they had been using a makeshift wooden bridge to cross the Warnow stream while authorities were watching as mute spectators and doing nothing to complete the bridge.
They said that the bridge once completed would facilitate over 5000 people.
“We are unable to comprehend why the concerned department has left the construction work midway. Following the approval of the bridge, construction work was started but that remained confined to the construction of two abutments only,” said Tariq Ahmad, a local.
“The wooden bridge being used to cross the nallah poses a threat to the people. Children and women of over half a dozen villages including Lone Mohalla, Qureshi Mohalla, Bajard Mohalla, Shori Mohalla, Bhat Mohalla, and Mir Mohalla feel insecure while moving on this bridge. We are suffering badly in the absence of proper bridge connectivity," he said.
The residents said that they had been moving from pillar to post during the last 13 years for redress of their grievance but to no avail.
They have now sought the intervention of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan in this regard so that some concrete steps are taken for the completion of the bridge.