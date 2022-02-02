130 applicants for Kashmir University VC post, 40% varsity insiders

Srinagar: The Kashmir University (KU) has received nearly 130 applications for the post of Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Varsity. The registration for submission of applications for the post was open from January 3 to 31 this year.

A top official told Greater Kashmir that nearly 40 percent of applicants are from Kashmir University, including senior professors and officers.

“Many applicants are also from top-notch universities and research institutions from different parts of the country, including, among others, Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University,” the official said.