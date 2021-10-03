134 separatists taken into custody, 82 bank accounts frozen in 3 yrs: MHA report

Srinagar: In last three years, 134 separatists have been taken into custody and 82 bank accounts relating to them have been frozen by the authorities, a Ministry of Home Affairs report has revealed.

The 38-page MHA booklet/document titled ‘The dream of one nation, one law, one symbol fulfilled’ says that after the removal of article 370, “the support base of separatists is diminishing”.

As per the document, in 2018 fifty-eight, in 2019 seventy and in 2020, six leaders of Hurriyat were taken into custody. “The security provided to the Hurriyat leaders at government expense has been withdrawn. 82 bank accounts of separatists were frozen. The incidents of terror have significantly declined and there is a new found atmosphere of peace and security in the valley,” the document reveals.

A quote from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the booklet reads: “Earlier, in most of the schemes and laws framed for the nation, the words `except J&K’ were mentioned. Now it has become a thing of the past. The path of peace and development, on which Jammu and Kashmir is moving forward, has paved the way for new industries. Today, Jammu & Kashmir is contributing to the Atma Nirbhar Bharat campaign”.