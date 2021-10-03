134 separatists taken into custody, 82 bank accounts frozen in 3 yrs: MHA report

Srinagar: In last three years, 134 separatists have been taken into custody and 82 bank accounts relating to them have been frozen by the authorities, a Ministry of Home Affairs report has revealed.
The 38-page MHA booklet/document titled ‘The dream of one nation, one law, one symbol fulfilled’ says that after the removal of article 370, “the support base of separatists is diminishing”.
As per the document, in 2018 fifty-eight, in 2019 seventy and in 2020, six leaders of Hurriyat were taken into custody. “The security provided to the Hurriyat leaders at government expense has been withdrawn. 82 bank accounts of separatists were frozen. The incidents of terror have significantly declined and there is a new found atmosphere of peace and security in the valley,” the document reveals.
A quote from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the booklet reads: “Earlier, in most of the schemes and laws framed for the nation, the words `except J&K’ were mentioned. Now it has become a thing of the past. The path of peace and development, on which Jammu and Kashmir is moving forward, has paved the way for new industries. Today, Jammu & Kashmir is contributing to the Atma Nirbhar Bharat campaign”.
Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, also called the heaven on earth, are moving on the path of progress with rest of the country, the MHA report said that the Narendra Modi Government has “erased pain of the people of J&K and Ladakh, which had been lagging behind in the race of development for decades but have now embarked on a new journey of development”. “As a result of the farsightedness of Narendra Modi Government, today, Kashmir is also moving ahead on the path of development along with the rest of the country,” the report added.
The MHA report has a special chapter on South Kashmir’s Pulwama district titled `Pulwama—pencils in every hand’. “Under the flagship scheme of PMGSY, 5300 kilometers of roads are being constructed in Jammu & Kashmir. Also, under the Global Investment Summit, MOUs worth Rs 13,732 crore have been signed,” the report said.
It added that out of Rs 80,000 crore Prime Minister’s Development Package, to strengthen the social-economic infrastructure and for the development of Jammu & Kashmir, 53 projects of Rs 58,477 crores in J&K and 9 projects of Rs 21,441 crore in Ladakh are under progress.