136-kilometre Kashmir rail line to be electrified by March 2022

Srinagar: The Union Railway Ministry has set March 2022 as the deadline for the electrification of more than the 136-kilometre Banihal-Baramulla railway track.

As per Railway officials, the electrification work is in full swing and the project would be completed by March next year.

“The 136 km railway line from Banihal to Baramulla has already been commissioned and its electrification work has also been sanctioned. All tenders have been awarded and the Signaling and Telecommunication plan have also been approved and work is under progress” said an official.

The information was shared during the recent visit of union Minister of State for Railways, Darshana Jardosh during which she also said that 80 per cent of work on the Udhampur-Baramulla rail link project has been completed.

The minister stated this while addressing a press conference at the Srinagar Railway Station and added that the project is a “game changer” for Railways and the entire country. “The target for completion of Railway Electrification works in Banihal- Baramulla section is March 2022” reads an official handout.