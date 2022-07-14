1.44 lakh pilgrims perform Yatra so far

Srinagar: Over 1.44 lakh Yatris have performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra as another batch of 5,449 pilgrims left Jammu for the Valley on Thursday.

Officials of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) said 1,44,457 pilgrims have performed the Yatra so far while 16,457 of these had Darshan on Wednesday.

Another batch of 5,449 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu in two escorted convoys for the Yatra.