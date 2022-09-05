14,500 schools will undergo modern, transformational, holistic method of imparting education: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said 14,500 schools across the country would be developed and upgraded under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana.

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, Modi said the PM-SHRI schools would become model schools, encapsulating the full spirit of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

“Today, on #TeachersDay I am glad to announce a new initiative - the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. These will become model schools which will encapsulate the full spirit of NEP," he said in a series of tweets.