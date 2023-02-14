1473 kanal State land retrieved in Ramban: Admin

Ramban: A total of 1473 kanal State land was retrieved from various tehsils of Ramban district on Tuesday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the district administration Ramban, in continuation of the anti-encroachment drive, retrieved more than 1473 kanal land.
He said that in a series of joint anti-encroachment drives by the Revenue Department and Police, State land measuring 524 kanal was reclaimed in tehsil Banihal, besides demolishing illegal structures.
“Similarly, the enforcement teams retrieved 394 kanal State land in tehsil Gool, 245 kanal in Ramban, 160 kanal in Khari, 93 kanal in Ramsu, 28 kanal in Batote, and 27 in Pogal-Paristan,” the spokesman said.
He said that Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam and other senior officers personally monitored the anti-encroachment drives and asked the Revenue Department to continue the drive to evict all encroachments on the State land.