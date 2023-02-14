1473 kanal State land retrieved in Ramban: Admin

Ramban: A total of 1473 kanal State land was retrieved from various tehsils of Ramban district on Tuesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the district administration Ramban, in continuation of the anti-encroachment drive, retrieved more than 1473 kanal land.

He said that in a series of joint anti-encroachment drives by the Revenue Department and Police, State land measuring 524 kanal was reclaimed in tehsil Banihal, besides demolishing illegal structures.