149-yr-old Darbar Move practice entailed Rs 400 Cr annual cost: LG

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government in collaboration with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances is organising 25th National e-Governance Conference on November 26 and 27 at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that 1000 delegates from 28 states and 8 union territories and officials from central ministries and departments would attend the two-day conference.

Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal would also attend the conference on November 27.

IT Department J&K UT and Haryana's Department of Information Technology will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for knowledge sharing, idea exchange, and capacity building in IT sector.