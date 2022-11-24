149-yr-old Darbar Move practice entailed Rs 400 Cr annual cost: LG

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government in collaboration with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances is organising 25th National e-Governance Conference on November 26 and 27 at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that 1000 delegates from 28 states and 8 union territories and officials from central ministries and departments would attend the two-day conference.
Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal would also attend the conference on November 27.
IT Department J&K UT and Haryana's Department of Information Technology will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for knowledge sharing, idea exchange, and capacity building in IT sector.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that the National e-Governance Conference was a momentous occasion for J&K and furthers the Digital India vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“In a short span of two years, we have taken a giant leap to create user-centric service delivery system and paperless administrative functions through e-Office. Technology has redesigned the rules and procedures bringing accountability and transparency in the system and enabling us to provide services more effectively and efficiently,” the LG said.
He said that the accelerated digital transformation and adoption of emerging technologies had helped the administration become more open, transparent, and develop new delivery models to ensure people could access e-services conveniently.
The LG said that J&K had recorded more than 2 crore e-transactions in October 2022, which was significantly higher than 10.5 lakh e-transactions during the same period in 2021.
“e-Governance means inclusiveness, people first, strengthening trust with citizens, establishing real-time grievance redressal mechanism, bridging the digital divide, enhancing ease of doing business and ease of living and enabling the citizens to transparently provide feedback on their experience of public services. We are committed to bring benefits of digital transformation to the people and society. I am confident the two-day National e-Governance conference will go a long way in deliberating new e-participation tools and better collaboration with people for efficient service delivery,” he said.
The LG said that in the last two years, several e-governance initiatives had been launched to reach out to citizens and bring greater efficiency and transparency in the functioning of the J&K government.
He said that the government had recently launched the ‘Digital J&K’ programme to provide all government services in digital mode through an integrated services delivery portal.
“The vision is to make governance more effective, efficient and citizen-centric by harnessing the power of IT for inclusive development. The National e-Governance Delivery Assessment Report (NeSDA) of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India (GoI) for the year 2021 has ranked J&K first amongst the union territories in e-governance. J&K has been ranked first amongst union territories both in state portal and in the online services with highest compliance on NeSDA parameters,” the LG said.
He said that the implementation of e-office in all government offices had brought about greater efficiency in the overall working of J&K government.
“J&K ranks first amongst union territories in the uptake of e-office with around 330 offices on e-office and a file disposal rate of 96 percent. As on date, more than 300 offices have been made fully operational on e-office. The practice of ‘Darbar Move’ included movement of hundreds of trucks to transport the official documents and infrastructure over a distance of over 300 km between Srinagar and Jammu and vice versa. The 149-year-old practice entailed an annual cost of around Rs 400 crore. Rapid Assessment System of J&K ranks first amongst union territories in the RAS integration of services with 227 services integrated with RAS. The first digital online library of J&K has been launched,” the LG said. “J&K Employees Performance Monitoring Portal, first of its kind introduced anywhere in India by a state or a union territory, captures the monthly work performance of the employees and officers of the J&K government and the appraisal thereof by their respective reporting and controlling officers. J&K has been on-boarded on the Gati-Shakti platform of DoT, integration with which marks online processing of Right of Way applications. Recently, J&K government facilitated ease of accessibility of services at a single place and accordingly a portal Unified, Integrated, Accessible, Transparent (eUnnat), which is dynamic in nature was launched.”
The official spokesman said that Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh would inaugurate the conference.
LG Sinha would preside over the valedictory session on November 27 and witness the launch of J&K Vision Document and launch of J&K Cyber Security Policy.