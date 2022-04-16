15-18 year vaccination | J&K’s coverage among top in India

The achievement figure, as per Government of India data, was second highest in India. Andhra Pradesh is the first state to achieve complete vaccination in the 15-year age group while J&K is right behind with 84 percent coverage.

Himachal Pradesh stands at number three with just over 80 percent coverage. Most other states and UTs have less than 50 percent coverage in this age group.

Director General Health, Family Welfare and Immunization, Dr Saleem ur Rehman said it was due to vaccination that J&K was not having any significant cases for a long time.

“The hospitalisation and deaths in the last wave were also low, majorly because of vaccination,” he said. He urged people to come forward and get vaccinated.

Dr Rehman said that 68 percent of the target population in the 12-14 year age group had also received their first doses of the vaccine. “We have a good immunity cover in J&K and this, we hope, will help numb the impact of waves in future,” he said.