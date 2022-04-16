15-18 year vaccination | J&K’s coverage among top in India

Srinagar: J&K is among the top two states and Union Territories in India viz-a-viz the vaccination in the 15-18 year age group, the data compiled by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
Against the national average of 40 percent, 84 percent teenagers in this sub-group had received both doses of the vaccine.
As per data from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, J&K, the vaccination in the 15-18 year age group was carried out in schools and higher secondary schools.
The data shows that overall, 84 percent of the target population belonging to this sub-group eligible for vaccination, was vaccinated with both doses.
While the vaccination in this age group was 100 percent in almost all districts, some districts had fallen back, pulling down the overall coverage.
In Kishtwar district, only 43 percent of the people in this age group were vaccinated. In Srinagar, the largest district in terms of population, the coverage was just 56 percent.
District Kupwara was also lagging behind with 62 percent coverage only. However, overall, every district in J&K had achieved more vaccination in the target population than the national average of 40 percent.
The achievement figure, as per Government of India data, was second highest in India. Andhra Pradesh is the first state to achieve complete vaccination in the 15-year age group while J&K is right behind with 84 percent coverage.
Himachal Pradesh stands at number three with just over 80 percent coverage. Most other states and UTs have less than 50 percent coverage in this age group.
Director General Health, Family Welfare and Immunization, Dr Saleem ur Rehman said it was due to vaccination that J&K was not having any significant cases for a long time.
“The hospitalisation and deaths in the last wave were also low, majorly because of vaccination,” he said. He urged people to come forward and get vaccinated.
Dr Rehman said that 68 percent of the target population in the 12-14 year age group had also received their first doses of the vaccine. “We have a good immunity cover in J&K and this, we hope, will help numb the impact of waves in future,” he said.
Vaccination in children started last month. India opened up vaccination for the 15-18 years age-group on January 3. The vaccine option against COVID-19 for children in this age group is Covaxin.