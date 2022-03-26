15 additional flights to operate on Srinagar route this tourist season

Srinagar: Airliners operating on Srinagar route have decided to add almost fifteen new flights in their summer schedule, submitted to the central aviation regulator. It will take the total number of flights scheduled to Srinagar to 55.

An Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said the new flights include several Delhi-Srinagar flights and flights from other cities of the country to Kashmir.

It may be mentioned that 38 to 44 flights were slotted in the winter schedule this year, which was effective till March 26.