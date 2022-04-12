1.5 lakh free Dish to be distributed in border areas: Union Secretary I&B

Ganderbal: Union Secretary, Information and Broadcasting (I&B), Apurva Chandra on Tuesday visited far flung areas of Kangan Sub Division to assess outreach of DD Free Dish in the area.

During the visit, Union Secretary was accompanied by Joint Secretary, Union Ministry I&B, Vikram Sahay, Principal Director General News, All India Radio, N V Reddy, Director General, Doordarshan, Mayank Agrawal, Additional Director General, Press Information Bureau Srinagar, Rajinder Choudhry, Joint Director Information Kashmir, Inam-ul-Haq Siddiqui, Deputy Director News DDK Srinagar, Qazi Salman, SDM Kangan and other officers of district administration.