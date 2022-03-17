1.5 million Tulips windfall for Kashmir’s tourism sector

It may be mentioned that more than 1.50 lakh to 2 lakh people visit the Tulip Garden every season. Among tourists who visited the garden to get mesmerised by the riot of colours spread over 360 kanals of land includes both domestic and international visitors.

Number of people visiting the garden is expected to witness an increase as the garden is being kept open till mid of April.

Among tourists visiting the Tulip garden to get mesmerised by the 50 varieties of 1.5 million flowers including Tulips spread over 360 kanals of land includes those from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, north India and several southern states, the official informed. Besides, a large number of locals are also expected to visit the Tulip garden.