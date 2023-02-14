15 of 19 terrorists involved in attack killed or arrested: ADGP Kashmir

“Over the last few years security forces have broken the back of Jaish in Kashmir,” he said. “The JeM is trying to recruit locals into their ranks. We will not allow JeM to flourish here.”

The Kashmir police chief disclosed that at present JeM has only seven to eight locals and five to six active Pakistanis terrorists including Mossa Solaimani who is active in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

“A total of 37 local terrorists are presently active. Of them only two are old (Farooq Nali and Riyaz Chatri) while rest are new recruits,” he said, adding that the hunt for them is on.

The ADGP Kashmir said that terrorists were focusing on using small weapons like pistols, grenades, and sticky bombs.

“We are also focusing on these things,” he said, adding that the Police was busting small terror modules and focusing on terror funding and narco-terrorism.