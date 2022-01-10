150% increase in flight cancellations at Srinagar International Airport this winter

Srinagar: While the inclement weather had forced the cancellation of just over 100 flights between January 4 and 9 last year, as many as 273 flight cancellations were witnessed during the same period this year at the Srinagar International Airport.

The whopping jump of more than 150 per cent in the flight cancellations is mostly due to the increase in the number of scheduled flights operating this winter. In 2021, only 25 to 30 daily flight arrivals were seen at the airport.