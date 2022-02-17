150 personnel to be recruited for IRMS through civil services exam

New Delhi: As many as 150 personnel will be recruited by the government for the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) Group 'A' through the Civil Services Examination, 2022.
The Indian Railways recently notified the creation of the IRMS by merging eight existing services of the national transporter.
According to an official addendum, the Department of Personnel and Training issued a notification on Thursday effecting inclusion of the IRMS, Group 'A' in the list of services for recruitment through the civil services exam.
"With reference to Notice no 05/2022, published on the Union Public Service Commission's website on February 2, 2022 inviting applications from the aspirants of the Civil Services Examination, 2022, it is informed that the government has decided to recruit 150 personnel in the Indian Railway Management Service, Group 'A' through the Civil Services Examination, 2022," it said.