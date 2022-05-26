1500 girl students from J&K colleges to get scholarships in Data Science, AI

Srinagar: 1500 girl students from degree colleges across Jammu and Kashmir will be awarded scholarships to help them undertake high-quality and tech-driven online skilling programmes in cutting edge technologies like Digital Marketing and Data Science with Artificial Intelligence.

A proposal to this effect was jointly agreed upon by the Higher Education Department J&K and the upGrad Foundation - the philanthropic and not-for-profit division of Edtech company upGrad.

The upGrad Foundation will be supporting this initiative through its 100 per cent fee waiver for tech driven programmes to help deserving and shortlisted female learners through its social impact initiative – Vidya Shakti Scholarships, said an official statement.