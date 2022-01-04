153 SMVDU students test positive in Katra

Jammu: A major spike in COVID19 cases is being witnessed in the Jammu division as 154 students at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra have tested positive for the virus. They tested positive during the sampling of 820 students and other staff members.

The officials said that they had deputed several medical teams for the sampling of the students in the university which has been closed by the District Magistrate, Reasi following the detection of COVID19 positive cases. “At least 820 samples were taken for COVID19 from the campus, and 154 turned out to be COVID positive. All of them are asymptomatic,” said an official.