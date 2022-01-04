153 SMVDU students test positive in Katra

Jammu: A major spike in COVID19 cases is being witnessed in the Jammu division as 154 students at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra have tested positive for the virus. They tested positive during the sampling of 820 students and other staff members.
The officials said that they had deputed several medical teams for the sampling of the students in the university which has been closed by the District Magistrate, Reasi following the detection of COVID19 positive cases. “At least 820 samples were taken for COVID19 from the campus, and 154 turned out to be COVID positive. All of them are asymptomatic,” said an official.
The official said that they have established an isolation facility within the campus for the non-local infected students, and allow local students for home isolation.
“The sampling will continue in the campus,” the official added.
It may be recalled here that 35 students including a few staff members have already tested COVID19 positive in SMVDU, Katra. The District Magistrate, Reasi has also ordered the closure of the university till further orders following the detection of 13 COVID19 positive cases in SMVDU Kakryal, Katra recently.
Meanwhile, 14 patients including a 2-years-old boy and a 6-years-old girl tested COVID19 positive in OPD of District Hospital, Udhampur.
An official said that these people had come for their medical check-up but during their Rapid Antigen Test, they tested positive with mild symptoms to many of them.
Meanwhile, in view of Omicron threat and spike in COVID - 19 cases since last few days, District Magistrate Ramban, Mussarat Islam, who is also the chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority Ramban Tuesday ordered mandatory Rapid Antigen testing for visitors , travellers at Patnitop territorial jurisdiction of Ramban district. The travellers have to undergo testing irrespective of their vaccination status .
This order shall remain in force Tuesday onwards till further orders.
Chief Medical Officer Ramban ha sbeen asked to set up a testing facility at Patnitop with immediate effect. He has been further directed to deploy a medical team led by a doctor at Patnitop with required medicines , equipment.
( With inputs from MM Parvaiz in Ramban)