1550 Amarnath Yatris leave Jammu base camp for Kashmir

Jammu: A fresh batch of 1550 Amarnath Yatris Monday left Jammu base camp for Pahalgam and Baltal, amid tight security cover.

As per the officials, of the total 1550 yatris, 1068 yatris left for Pahalgam in 43 vehicles and 482 yatris left for Baltal in 23 vehicles from Bhagwati Nagar base camp.

“The yatris proceeded towards their respective destinations in 66 vehicles in tight security arrangements early Monday morning,” they said.

The yatra, which commenced on July 1, would conclude on August 31.