16 J&K youth find spot in UPSC list

Srinagar: The results of Union Public Service Examinations (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2022 were declared on Tuesday with 16 youth from J&K making it to the final list.
Three aspirants have featured in the top 32.
A total of 933 candidates featured in the final list of qualifiers, for the exam that was conducted in June 2022, for recruitment to fill 1000 vacancies in the Indian Administrative Services, Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Indian Police Services (IPS), Central Services, and Group B Services.
This year, seven candidates qualified for the examination.
The viva-voce for the final selection was conducted on May 18.
Those selected from J&K include Waseem Ahmed Bhat (rank seven), Parsanjeet Kaur (rank 11) and Nitin Singh (rank 32).
The other qualifiers are Naved Ahsan Bhat (rank 82), Ambika Raina (rank 164), Navneet Singh (rank 191), Arjun Gupta (rank 228), Manan Bhat (rank 231), Manil Bejotra (rank 314), Irfan Choudhary (rank 476), Dwarika Gandhi (rank 505), Anjit Singh (rank 565), Abhinandan Singh (rank 749), Nivranshu Hans (rank 811), Iram Choudhary (rank 852) and Aadesh Basnotra (rank 888).
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his wishes to the qualifiers through a tweet.
The LG’s official handle congratulated the seventh ranker Waseem Ahmed Bhat and Parsanjeet Kaur.
“Congratulations Waseem Ahmad Bhat and Parsanjeet Kour. With 7th and 11th rank respectively in UPSC Civil Services examination, you have done us really proud. Your achievements will inspire all the youth of J&K. Best Wishes to all those who successfully cleared the exam,” he tweeted.