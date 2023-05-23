16 J&K youth find spot in UPSC list

Srinagar: The results of Union Public Service Examinations (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2022 were declared on Tuesday with 16 youth from J&K making it to the final list.

Three aspirants have featured in the top 32.

A total of 933 candidates featured in the final list of qualifiers, for the exam that was conducted in June 2022, for recruitment to fill 1000 vacancies in the Indian Administrative Services, Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Indian Police Services (IPS), Central Services, and Group B Services.

This year, seven candidates qualified for the examination.

The viva-voce for the final selection was conducted on May 18.

Those selected from J&K include Waseem Ahmed Bhat (rank seven), Parsanjeet Kaur (rank 11) and Nitin Singh (rank 32).