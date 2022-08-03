16 JKAS officers inducted into IAS

Jammu: After a long wait of 12 years, 16 serving officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) were inducted into Indian Administrative Service (IAS) for the years 2013-2018 on Wednesday.
In this connection, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India this evening issued a formal notification for the appointment of these 16 members of JKAS into IAS.
Out of 16, three officers have been appointed against vacancies of 2013, two against vacancies of 2016, three against vacancies of 2017, and eight vacancies have been filled up for the year 2018.
Their induction, though long due, was delayed mainly due to seniority issues besides other reasons.
As per DoPT notification, the beneficiary JKAS officers of this induction included Talat Parvez Iqbal Rohella, Rukhsana Gani, Rehana Batul from the select list of 2013 (against the vacancies arisen between January 1, 2013, and December 31, 2013); Tariq Ali and Amit Sharma from the select list of 2016 (against vacancies arisen between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2016); Nazim Zai Khan, Shakeel-ul-Rehman Rather and Pardeep Kumar from the select list of 2017 (against the vacancies arisen between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2017; Rahul Sharma, Narinder Singh Bali, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Hashmat Ali Yatoo, Majid Khalid Ahmad Drabu, Muhammad Akbar Wani, Sheikh Arshad Ayub and Rajesh Sharma from the select list of 2018 (against vacancies arisen between January 1, 2018, and December 31, 2018).
“In exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 8 (1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954 read with Regulation 9 (1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955 and Rule 3 of the Indian Administrative Service (Probation) Rules, 1954, the President is pleased to appoint these members of the State Civil Service of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir to the Indian Administrative Service against the vacancies determined by the Government of India under Regulation 5(1) of the said regulations in consultation with the State government for the select lists of 2013 up to 2018, on probation until further orders and to allocate them to the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre under Rule 5 (1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954,” a notification issued by the Government of India read.
Meanwhile, an official statement has mentioned that this (induction) has been made possible “due to the tireless efforts of Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and Principal Secretary, GAD, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor.”
“This is for the first time in the last 12 years that the JKAS officers have been inducted into IAS. Sixteen serving JKAS officers have been inducted into IAS for the years 2013-2018,” it said.
“The exercise for induction of JKAS officers into IAS was delayed because of seniority disputes and certain other issues. However, the GAD headed by Dwivedi initiated the exercise last year, which finally culminated in today’s notification,” it said.
“The 1999 batch JKAS officers are the major beneficiaries of the inductions which have been carried out purely on a seniority basis after the seniority list was finalised by the GAD. Many IAS officers were presently holding charge of twin departments and the promotions are likely to lessen their burden besides boosting the morale of the local officers,” the official statement said.
It pointed out that with inductions becoming a regular feature, more JKAS officers were likely to be benefited by getting inducted into the prestigious IAS.