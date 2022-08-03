16 JKAS officers inducted into IAS

Jammu: After a long wait of 12 years, 16 serving officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) were inducted into Indian Administrative Service (IAS) for the years 2013-2018 on Wednesday.

In this connection, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India this evening issued a formal notification for the appointment of these 16 members of JKAS into IAS.

Out of 16, three officers have been appointed against vacancies of 2013, two against vacancies of 2016, three against vacancies of 2017, and eight vacancies have been filled up for the year 2018.