16 students, 2 staff members test positive in HSS Sawjian

Jammu: Chief Education Officer (CEO) Poonch on Wednesday ordered the closure of Higher Secondary School (HSS) Sawjian for five days after 16 students and 2 members of its staff tested positive for Covid-19.

This was the third school which was closed on this account in the past three days in the border district.

According to CEO Poonch Abdul Majid, the order of closure was issued after receiving a report from the Principal that 16 students and two staff members tested positive during the Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) conducted in the school today.

“Accordingly as a precautionary measure, the school shall remain closed for 5 days w.e.f October 7 to 11, 202l. The Principal HSS Sawjian will ensure the sanitization of the school premises including all class rooms, labs, office etc in consultation with BMO Mandi,” CEO ordered.

The Covid positive students were asked for home isolation as per the protocol of Covid-19. AII the staff members and students of the school were also asked to get tested.

On Tuesday, 35 students of Girls Higher Secondary School Mandi tested positive while on Monday, Higher Secondary School Lassana in the border district was closed for five days after its seven students tested positive during Rapid Antigen Testing