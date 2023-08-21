16 years on, Rajouri village road awaits completion

Rajouri: Thousands of inhabitants of around half-a-dozen villages close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district have been anxiously waiting for the completion of a road construction project for the past 16 years.

The road was taken up under NABARD by the Public Works (R&B) Department (PWD).

Starting from Irwan Khanetar highway chowk, the road was to be built up to Tundi Trar village with a total length sanctioned under this project of six kilometres. It was meant to provide road connectivity to around six villages including Irwan Khanetar, Gambhir Patrara, Tundi Trar, Khankhari and Lower Panjgrian, which are located near Line of Control in Rajouri district.

Residents of the area said that road construction work was started in 2006-07. “Earth cutting work was kick started, however it was left after completion of the first three kilometres. The earth cutting work for the rest of three kilometres is yet to be taken up even after a gap of sixteen years,” they claimed.