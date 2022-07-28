1602 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave shrine

Jammu: The 28th batch of 1602 yatris on Thursday left Jammu for the 3880-metre high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir, officials said.

They left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here in a convoy of 55 vehicles amid heavy security of CRPF Thursday morning, the officials said.

First to leave were 596 yatris, heading for Baltal, in 21 vehicles followed by the second convoy of 34 vehicles carrying 1006 yatris for Pahalgam, they said.