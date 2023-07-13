16061 yatris pay obeisance at Shri Amarnath cave

Srinagar/ Jammu: 16061 Shri Amarnathji Yatris Thursday visited the holy cave to perform darshan, taking a total to 1,62,569 pilgrims, who paid obeisance during this season till date.
Among the yatris, who had the opportunity to visit the holy cave today included 12701 males, 2945 females, 236 children, 176 Sadhus and 3 Sadhvis.
Meanwhile, eleventh batch of Shri Amarnath Yatra, comprising 9241 pilgrims, this morning left for twin destinations of Pahalgam and Baltal base camps in South Kashmir Himalayas, amid tight security arrangements.
This was the largest batch of pilgrims, flagged off from Jammu base camp, so far.
“Our of 9241 pilgrims comprising 6576 males, 2375 females, 48 children, 212 Sadhus and 30 Sadhvis, 3206 pilgrims opted for Baltal route and 6035 chose Pahalgam route. They were flagged off for their respective destinations at around 3.30 am in a convoy of 306 vehicles, 194 for Pahalgam route and 112 for Baltal route. Till date, 65,544 pilgrims have embarked on the pilgrimage from Bhagwati Nagar base camp since July 1- the day of commencement of Yatra,” officials said.
The Yatra, which will conclude on August 31, is going smoothly since its commencement on July 1, with pilgrims enjoying the general facilities ensured by the government.
Meanwhile, Tatkal registration, which was put on hold after the pilgrimage was temporarily suspended for three days due to inclement weather conditions, also resumed on Wednesday.
Following resumption, all five on-the spot booking counters in Jammu at Vaishnavi Dham, Mahajan Sabha, Panchayat Ghar, Geeta Bhawan and Ram Mandir (last two exclusively for Sadhus) Thursday witnessed heavy rush of pilgrims since morning for registration tokens.
Tatkal registration is aimed at facilitating unregistered Yatris, who have to undergo health-check up after getting tokens – a mandatory procedure for registration process for Yatra.