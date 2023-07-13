16061 yatris pay obeisance at Shri Amarnath cave

Srinagar/ Jammu: 16061 Shri Amarnathji Yatris Thursday visited the holy cave to perform darshan, taking a total to 1,62,569 pilgrims, who paid obeisance during this season till date.

Among the yatris, who had the opportunity to visit the holy cave today included 12701 males, 2945 females, 236 children, 176 Sadhus and 3 Sadhvis.

Meanwhile, eleventh batch of Shri Amarnath Yatra, comprising 9241 pilgrims, this morning left for twin destinations of Pahalgam and Baltal base camps in South Kashmir Himalayas, amid tight security arrangements.

This was the largest batch of pilgrims, flagged off from Jammu base camp, so far.