161 fresh cases in J&K, 2 deaths in Jammu,1 more case of black fungus confirmed

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 161 new Covid-19 positive cases and 2 coronavirus related deaths in the last 24-hours. One new case of black fungus was also confirmed in the UT.

As per the details shared by the health department, currently there are 2236 active cases. The health department officials stated that the decline in active cases is an encouraging sign as it has reduced burden on the healthcare institutions of the UT. Of total active cases, 1311 are in Kashmir and 925 in Jammu division.

On Wednesday two fatalities were reported from Jammu division including one at GMC Jammu and one at GMC Rajouri.