Jammu: A total of 1626 Amarnath Yatris Sunday left for Pahalgam and Baltal from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp.

Officials said that of the 1626 yatris who left Bhagwati Nagar base camp, 1092 left for Pahalgam in 38 vehicles and 534 left for Baltal in 26 vehicles amid tight security arrangements early Sunday morning.

This was the 34th batch to embark on yatra from Bhagwati Nagar base camp. The Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1, would conclude on August 31.