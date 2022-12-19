168% drop in terror incidents in J&K: Anurag Thakur

“The government is committed to go beyond armed action to counter terrorism and has worked to create an atmosphere of lasting peace across the region. These peace treaties are a legacy of the achievements of the government,” he said.

Underlining this aspect, Thakur listed the peace agreements signed by the government including Bodo Accord in January 2020, Bru-Reang Agreement in January 2020, NLFT-Tripura Agreement in August 2019, Karbi Anglong Agreement in September 2021, and Assam-Meghalaya Inter-state Boundary Agreement in March 2022.

Speaking about the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), he said that AFSPA rollback had been a matter of discussion while but the government had rolled it back from a large part of North East including entire Tripura and Meghalaya.

“It remains in force in only three districts of Arunachal Pradesh, 60 percent of Assam is free of AFSPA, 15 police stations under 6 districts have been taken out of the category of Disturbed Area, and Disturbed Area notification has been removed from 15 police stations in 7 districts,” Thakur said.

He also delved on the rescue operations run by the government over the years. Highlighting that rescuing Indian lives in distress was of paramount concern for the government, he said that the country had been at the forefront of running rescue operations across the world.

Listing the achievements, Thakur said that 22,500 citizens were rescued under Operation Ganga in February-March 2022, 670 Indian citizens were rescued from Afghanistan in Operation Devi Shakti, and in one of the biggest successes of rescue operations, 1.83 crore citizens were brought back home during COVID19 crisis under the Vande Bharat Mission in 2021-22 while 654 people were rescued from Wuhan in China.

“Not just Indians, India has also offered a helping hand to foreign citizens under distress. In 2016, under Operation Sankat Mochan, 155 people including two Nepalese citizens were brought back from South Sudan. 5000 Indians were rescued from Nepal during Operation Maitree while 170 foreign nationals were also rescued from Nepal. During Operation Rahat 6710 people were rescued from Yemen including 1962 foreigners,” he said.

About what these efforts created for India in the world, he said, “India is increasingly being seen as a country that readily offers all assistance to other countries in their time of crisis and also as one that acts strongly against terrorism while a neighboring country is only seen as one sheltering terrorism and propounding values of violence.”