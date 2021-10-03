17 functional beds for 1 lakh population in J&K: NITI Aayog

“While none fulfilled the norms for the staff nurses deployed at the district hospitals. A relatively higher 16 district hospitals fulfilled the IPHS norms for the positioned paramedical staffers,” the study said.

As per the IPHS norms, a district hospital should have at least 22 functional beds for every one lakh population to cater to an ideal 80 percent annual bed occupancy rate.

The NITI Ayog has declared J&K among the worst performers in the KPI for having only 17 functional beds on an average at a district hospital for one lakh population.

The only states behind J&K in the indicator are Maharashtra, Haryana, UP, Telangana, Jharkhand and Bihar. Puducherry with 222 average functional beds at a district hospital per one lakh population has topped the list. Underlying the significance of the functional beds at the district hospitals, the NITI Aayog has stated that knowing the number of beds in proportion to the population helps to understand resource availability of the district hospital in comparison to other districts or states.

“A shortage of available beds can seriously impact how a hospital functions, as it is the primary cause of denial of admission, surgery cancellations, and delays in emergency admissions,” it said.