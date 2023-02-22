17-lakh metric tonnes lignite, high quality marble deposits available in Kupwara: G&M Deptt

Kupwara: At least 17 lakh metric tonnes of lignite and high quality marble deposits are available in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

According to the Geology and Mining Department (G&M), Kupwara district has huge potential in the industrial sector and thermal power generation, as there are around 17 lakh metric tonnes major mineral deposits available in different areas of the frontier district.

District Mineral Officer (DMO) Kupwara, Shujat Ahmad Qureshi said that, as per the data available with the G&M Department, 9 lakh metric tonnes lignite deposits are available at Nichahama and Hangnikkot areas of the district, and have huge potential of thermal power generation.