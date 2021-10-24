170% jump in air traffic at Srinagar Int’l Airport this year

Srinagar: With almost 12,000 daily passenger footfall being witnessed at the Srinagar International Airport the aerodrome has of late seen 170 per cent increase in air traffic compared to last year, officials said.

As per Airports Authority of India (AAI) data, from witnessing only 2500 daily passenger footfall last year and even during April and May this year owing to Covid-19, the airport has recently seen a sharp increase in passenger influx.