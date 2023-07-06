17,202 yatris pay obeisance at cave shrine

Srinagar: With 17,202 yatries paying obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine on Thursday, the cumulative total of the yatris reached 84,768.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that among the yatris who visited the Amarnath cave shrine were 12,408 males, 4095 females, 490 children, 192 Sadhus, and 17 Sadvis.
He said that the influx of yatries continues to surge with each passing day, making it one of the most successful yatra in the country.
The spokesman said that the entire yatra was being monitored from Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at HMT which had been put in use for the Amarnath Yatra since 2022.
He said that the ICCC, HMT was being integrated with RFID to monitor yatra remotely on a real-time basis.
The spokesman said that all the departments monitor and send communication to their staff in the field from here to cater to the requirements of the yatris.
He said that the ICCC helps in effective management of operations in exceptional scenarios like disaster mitigation using information and communication technologies.
The spokesman said that an official at ICCC said that ICCC had been Integrated with RFID which was pure data science and helps in effective crowd control management, traceability, avoidance of traffic jams, and management besides ensuring coordination among all stakeholders on a real time basis.
He said that the data analysis and simulation models were effective in disaster mitigation and preemptive actions.