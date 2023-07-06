17,202 yatris pay obeisance at cave shrine

Srinagar: With 17,202 yatries paying obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine on Thursday, the cumulative total of the yatris reached 84,768.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that among the yatris who visited the Amarnath cave shrine were 12,408 males, 4095 females, 490 children, 192 Sadhus, and 17 Sadvis.

He said that the influx of yatries continues to surge with each passing day, making it one of the most successful yatra in the country.

The spokesman said that the entire yatra was being monitored from Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at HMT which had been put in use for the Amarnath Yatra since 2022.