18 injured in Poonch road accident

Rajouri: At least eighteen people were injured, four of them critically, in an accident at Khanetar village on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway on Wednesday.

Police said that the accident took place this afternoon when a Canter bus, bearing registration number JK12 0910, was on its way to Poonch from Surankote town. It collided with a truck, bearing registration number JK02AF 6083, coming from the opposite direction.

“Eighteen passengers in the Canter bus sustained multiple injuries. They were immediately shifted to Poonch district hospital," the police officials informed.