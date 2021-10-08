18 police officers transferred

Jammu, Oct: The J&K government on Friday ordered the transfers and postings of 18 police officers with immediate effect.

As per a Home department order, Gurinderpal Singh, IPS, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as AlG (P&T) PHQ with additional charge of AIG (Tech) PHO; Altaf Ahmed Shah, SSP Security Workshop, has been transferred and posted as SSP Security, J&K, against an available vacancy. Rajinder Gupta SSP, AIG (P&T) PHQ, has been transferred and posted as AIG (Welfare) PHQ, against an available vacancy; Mohammed Shabir, SSP, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as SO to ADGP Railways; Roop Raj, SO to ADGP Railways, has been transferred and posted as Principal PTS Kathua.

Ravi Kant, Commandant 2nd Border Bn will hold the additional charge of the post of Commandant, Women Bn. Kashmir, till further orders. Arun Gupta, Principal PTS Kathua, has been transferred and posted as SSP Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE), against an available vacancy. Abdul Hakim Munshi, SSP, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as Commandant IR-3rd Bn, against an available vacancy.

Rajinder Kumar Katoch, SSP, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as Commandant IR-22 Bn, against an available vacancy. Mukesh Kumar Kakkar, SP, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as DyCO IR-18th Bn, against an available vacancy. Raja Adil Hamid Ganaie, SP, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as Dy.CO IR-14th Bn, against an available vacancy. Perbeet Singh, SP, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as Dy.Co IR-12th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Mubasher Hussain, SP, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as Dy.CO IR-11th Bn., against an available vacancy. Mushim Ahmad, SP, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as SP Security Workshop. Gawhar Ahmad Khan, Dy.CO IR-23rd Bn has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Budgam, against an available vacancy.

Pardeep Singh, Additional SP Traffic City Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Kupwara, against an available vacancy. Brijesh Kumar Sharma, Dy.CO JKAP-14th Bn. has been transferred and posted as Joint Director SSF, headquartered at Srinagar. One post of SP has been transferred from the overall reserves to SSF for the purpose of drawl of his salary. Raj Paul Singh, Joint Director SSF, has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Traffic City Jammu.