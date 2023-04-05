185 non-J&K residents purchased land, 1559 companies invested in J&K in 3 years: MHA

Srinagar: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs Wednesday said that around 185 people from outside Jammu and Kashmir had purchased land in J&K while 1559 entities had invested in J&K during the last three years.

As per the official figures submitted by the J&K government to MHA, one person from outside purchased land in J&K in 2020 while 57 persons purchased in 2021, and 127 in 2022.

The MHA said that no person from outside J&K had purchased land in Ladakh during the last three years.

The MHA said that a total of 1559 Indian companies, including multinational companies, have made investments in J&K.