185 non-J&K residents purchased land, 1559 companies invested in J&K in 3 years: MHA

Srinagar: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs Wednesday said that around 185 people from outside Jammu and Kashmir had purchased land in J&K while 1559 entities had invested in J&K during the last three years.
As per the official figures submitted by the J&K government to MHA, one person from outside purchased land in J&K in 2020 while 57 persons purchased in 2021, and 127 in 2022.
The MHA said that no person from outside J&K had purchased land in Ladakh during the last three years.
The MHA said that a total of 1559 Indian companies, including multinational companies, have made investments in J&K.
As per the figures, 310 companies have invested during 2020-21 followed by 175 during 2021-22 and 1074 in 2022-23.
However, the MHA has said that the Indian companies had made no investment, including multinational companies in Ladakh union territory during the last three years.
Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has stated that the work of rehabilitation, strengthening, and four-laning of Banihal Bypass from km 187 to km 189 in the "State of Jammu and Kashmir" having length of 2.35 km has been taken up and is targeted to complete by end of current financial year.
"The project was initially delayed due to non-availability of land primarily on account of litigation. Now acquisition of land has been completed and work has been re-awarded as EPC contract," the official document reads.
The ministry said that user fee at toll plazas was calculated as per the User Fee notification bearing S O No 1613(E) dated April 16 of 2019.
The ministry has informed that the detailed geological and geotechnical investigations have been conducted at the time of preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for tunnels being constructed on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.