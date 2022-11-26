188 more properties identified to be seized, action will uproot terror funding: SIA

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the J&K Police Saturday said that it barred Jamaat-e-Islami from using and entering into its 11 properties in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A statement of SIA issued here said that in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, properties at 11 locations worth more than Rs 90 crore after being notified by District Magistrate Anantnag on the recommendation of SIA J&K had been barred with restrictions on usage and entry.

“To choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India's sovereignty, following properties belonging or held by banned JeI J&K in Anantnag have been notified by District Magistrate Anantnag vide Notification No DCA/SQ/22/6033-50 dated November 24, 2022, followed by administrative order No DCA/SQ/22/6051-66 dated November 25, 2022, in exercise of powers conferred by Section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and Notification No 14017/7/2019 dated February 28, 2019, of Union Ministry of Home Affairs,” the SIA statement said.

“These premises and structures have been barred and entry and usage has been prohibited,” reads the notification. “Besides ‘red entry’ to this effect has been made in the relevant revenue records.”