188 more properties identified to be seized, action will uproot terror funding: SIA

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the J&K Police Saturday said that it barred Jamaat-e-Islami from using and entering into its 11 properties in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
A statement of SIA issued here said that in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, properties at 11 locations worth more than Rs 90 crore after being notified by District Magistrate Anantnag on the recommendation of SIA J&K had been barred with restrictions on usage and entry.
“To choke the availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India's sovereignty, following properties belonging or held by banned JeI J&K in Anantnag have been notified by District Magistrate Anantnag vide Notification No DCA/SQ/22/6033-50 dated November 24, 2022, followed by administrative order No DCA/SQ/22/6051-66 dated November 25, 2022, in exercise of powers conferred by Section 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and Notification No 14017/7/2019 dated February 28, 2019, of Union Ministry of Home Affairs,” the SIA statement said.
“These premises and structures have been barred and entry and usage has been prohibited,” reads the notification. “Besides ‘red entry’ to this effect has been made in the relevant revenue records.”
Giving details of the properties, the SIA statement said, “The properties include one residential house over 9 marla and 7 Sarsai land (presently rented to Nazir Ahmad Gattoo, son of Ghulam Muhammad of Bijbehara under Survey No 1299/956/496 in the name of Jamaat-e-Islami J&K, Anantnag mutation No 1799.
“Orchard land measuring 30 kanal and 1 marla in village Rakhi Moman Danjipora under survey No 649/195 mutated in the name of Jamaat-i-Islami vide mutation No 246.
“Shopping complex and Kuthar over 7 marla and 6 Sarsai land in village Arwani under survey No 90 min, 1743/161 mutated in the name of Jamaat-e-Islami.
“Commercial-cum-residential structure two storied building along with two shops at ground floor over 2 kanal and 1 sarsai land donated by Aziz, son of Ismail Parray in village Jablipora under sSurvey No 814 mutated in the name of Jamaat-e-Islami.
“Double storey residential house over 12 marla land in village Anantnag East Mattan under survey No 797 mutated in the name of Jamaat-e-Islami vide mutation No 2222.
“Land measuring 7 marla and 1 sarsai in Anantnag under survey No 1929/261 in the name of Jamaat-e-Islami through Amiri Zilla Ghulam Ahmad Paddey, son of Muhammad Sultan of Khidam Bijbehara vide mutation No 2769.
“Land measuring 16 marla and 7 sarsai in Anantnag under survey No 1931/261 in the name of Jamaat-e-Islami through Amiri Zilla Ghulam Ahmad Paddey vide mutation No 2846.
“Land measuring 6 kanal and 10 marla in Anantnag under survey No 1923/259 in the name of Jamaat-e-Islami through Amiri Zilla Ghulam Ahmad Paddey vide mutation No 2769.
“Gair Mumkin Kuthar over 4 sarsai land in village Shangus under survey No 745 min in the name of Jamaat-e-Islami through Ghulam Nabi and others.
“Under construction seven shops and four rooms over 1 kanal and 5 marla land near Iqra English Medium School in village Viddy Srigufwara under survey No 235 min.
“Two-storey non-functional building over 1 kanal land in village Hakoora under survey No 3247, 21 min.”
The SIA statement said that the Anantnag properties of JeI were the second set of properties to be notified in a series of properties belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami in other districts J&K.
“This has a lot of significance vis-à-vis Jamaat activities. This will end up in crescendo as the fight against terror networks and unlawful associations progresses. The action will uproot the menace of terror funding to a great extent in J&K besides being a stepping stone in ensuring rule of law and a society without fear,” the SIA statement said.
It said that the SIA has identified 188 JeI properties across J&K, which would be notified during the further course of action to be undertaken.
“These are as a result of investigation of case FIR No 17 of 2019 under Sections 10, 11, and 13 of Police Station Batmaloo being investigated by SIA. The SIA has preliminarily identified numerous properties purchased or acquired by JeI worth hundreds of crores of rupees,” the SIA statement said. “In the second phase, after verification on ground, SIA choose district Anantnag, the district with maximum Jamaat penetration and after confirming that 11 different landed and in some cases land-cum-house properties are indeed under JeI ownership or control, SIA submitted evidence before the District Magistrate of Anantnag who has expelled the JeI from entering or using these 11 properties under Section 8 of UAPA.”