19 Police personnel, 8 women detainees injured in Ramban accident

Ramban: Nineteen police personnel and eight women detainees received minor injuries when a bus they were travelling in rammed into a parked Army truck near T-2, Kelamorh, Ramban on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Sunday.
Police said that a Police Bus (JK01AF 6605) carrying eight female detainees from Central Jail Srinagar to District Jail Bhaderwah rammed into an Army truck near Tunnel, T-2, Kelamorh resulting in all the occupants of the bus receiving minor injuries.
They said that after receiving information about the accident, rescue teams of Police and volunteers reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to District Hospital Ramban where they were provided medical aid and discharged.
Sources said that among the 27 persons, eight were Rohingya women detainees and that no one was grievously injured in this accident.
SHO Police Station Ramban Nayeem-ul-Haq confirmed the accident and said that the condition of all the injured people was stated to be stable.