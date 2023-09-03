19 Police personnel, 8 women detainees injured in Ramban accident

They said that after receiving information about the accident, rescue teams of Police and volunteers reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to District Hospital Ramban where they were provided medical aid and discharged.

Sources said that among the 27 persons, eight were Rohingya women detainees and that no one was grievously injured in this accident.

SHO Police Station Ramban Nayeem-ul-Haq confirmed the accident and said that the condition of all the injured people was stated to be stable.