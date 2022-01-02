19 SMVDU students test positive
Jammu: Nineteen students of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) Kakriyal in Katra tested COVID19 positive in the past two days during the aggressive sampling by the health department which continued even on Sunday.
Earlier, the district administration Reasi had ordered the closure of the university late Saturday evening after over a dozen students tested positive for COVID 19.
“13 positive cases were detected yesterday and 6 tested COVID19 positive today i.e., a total of 19 students tested positive in the campus in the past 48 hours,” the officials said.
“We took samples of 306 students in the campus and six of them tested positive,” said Chief Medical Officer Reasi Rajeev Sharma. He stated that the sampling would continue tomorrow as well. The students, who tested positive, were isolated and accordingly, their treatment was started.
Meanwhile, the District Magistrate, Reasi, Charandeep Singh ordered the closure of the university till further order.
“The Chief Medical Officer, Reasi has intimated that during the COVID tests conducted in the SMVD University, Kakryal (Katra) campus on December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022, a total of 13 students have tested COVID19 positive,” read an order issued by the DM Reasi.
“Any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” the order further read.
“It has been found expedient to close the university to contain the spread of the disease and ensure safety of the students and general public,” it added.