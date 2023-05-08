19 structures damaged in Baramulla

Following fresh landslides, the residents of the neighbouring villages too are living in fear.

They said that uninterrupted rains had a potential to cause havoc in the area and could also inflict huge loss to the orchards.

“It is not only residential houses that have suffered damage. At some areas like Rajpora and Thandakasi, orchards too have drifted several meters, causing huge losses to the owners,” said Muhammad Sadiq of Rajpora.

The landslides are not new to the Kandi area of Baramulla district.

In 2015, after landslides occurred in the area, causing the collapse of eight residential houses, the then J&K administration constituted a team of the departments of Geology and Mining and Soil Conservation to carry out a survey of the area.

The survey suggested immediate measures like construction of protection walls and avoiding construction of structures at vulnerable spots.

As per the survey conducted by the Department of Geology and Mining, J&K, “The entire area of Kandi, Baramulla is prone to subsidence and landslides during and after the rainfall.”

The report says that the rainfall in the area acts in two ways, one by creating pore space and second by resulting in displacement.

“The presence of plastic clay does not allow the water to move deep into the ground and provides a way for displacement of overlying mass under heavy load due to water. Most cracks developed in the area are related to the August 2005 earthquake, which have not been treated so far. Such fissures and cracks can prove fatal in the future,” the report says.