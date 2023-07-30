1974 Amarnath Yatris leave Jammu base camp for Kashmir

Jammu: The 28th batch of 1974 Amarnath Yatris Sunday left Jammu for twin destinations of Pahalgam and Baltal to undertake yatra to the Amarnath cave shrine nestled in south Kashmir Himalayas.

This was the lowest number of yatris to leave from Jammu base camp since the commencement of the yatra.

Officials said, “1974 yatris comprising 1546 men, 363 women, four children, 45 Sadhus, and 16 Sadhvis in a convoy of 85 vehicles left for Kashmir early Sunday morning under tight security arrangements. Of them, 1410 yatris opted for the Pahalgam route while 564 chose the Baltal route to undertake the yatra.”

In the past few days, the number of Amarnath yatris to undertake the yatra from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu has dwindled due to the melting of ice Shivling in the Amarnath cave shrine.

However, the yatra, which started on July 1 and would culminate on August 31, has already surpassed the number of yatris, who visited the shrine to pay obeisance there, last year.