1980s like Bollywood era returning to J&K: LG

Bandipora: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the Bollywood’s golden era of 1980s was making a comeback in Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the newly constructed 224 residential transit accommodations for PM package employees at Odina, Bandipora, the LG said, “The golden era of the 1980s is making a comeback in Kashmir.”

He was replying to a question on the revival and promotion of Jammu and Kashmir as a preferred film-shooting destination.