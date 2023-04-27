1980s like Bollywood era returning to J&K: LG

Bandipora: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the Bollywood’s golden era of 1980s was making a comeback in Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the newly constructed 224 residential transit accommodations for PM package employees at Odina, Bandipora, the LG said, “The golden era of the 1980s is making a comeback in Kashmir.”
He was replying to a question on the revival and promotion of Jammu and Kashmir as a preferred film-shooting destination.
The LG said that last year, more than 300 movies were filmed in J&K.
He said that several Bollywood movies were shot in J&K last year and this year the administration would break its record, as more movies would be shot.
“More filmmakers coming to J&K will strengthen the economy, provide employment and livelihood opportunities to locals and bring prosperity,” the LG said.
He said famous Bollywood director Rajkumar Hirani came to meet him on Wednesday while superstar Shah Rukh Khan was also in Kashmir for the shooting of his film, which was a testimony of the ground situation in J&K.
Earlier, inaugurating the new apartments, the LG said that sincere efforts were being made to fulfill the commitment of Government of India and to provide residential accommodations to all employees by next year.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and other senior officials besides PRI members and a large number of people were present on the occasion.