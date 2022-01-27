1st death anniversary of Krishan Dev Sethi today

Jammu: The first death anniversary of eminent columnist and highly revered social activist of Jammu and Kashmir, Krishan Dev Sethi will be observed on Friday.
Sethi, a well known literate and political analyst respected in the society, breathed his last at the age of 93 in Jammu’s Dalpatian Mohallah at his residence following prolonged illness.
Sethi was a popular figure with regard to the 1947 history of Jammu and Kashmir and post-political developments in the sub-continent.
His viewpoint had impressed even the tallest political figures of those times, who often had accepted Late Sethi as an ace political analyst who could predict the political ups and downs in the erstwhile J&K. He passed away on January 28, 2021.
He was the last surviving member of the constituent assembly of erstwhile J&K. He wrote many articles on J&K history, political development and its related issues.