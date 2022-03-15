1st int’nl cargo flight service from Srinagar Airport today

A spokesman of Srinagar Airport on Tuesday took to Twitter and wrote: “@GoFirstairways will be operating first International flight to Sharjah with International Cargo on Mar 16th This is a historic event. It will open up the doors for our industry and business to vastly enlarge their market”.

The spokesman said that the maiden international flight with cargo service will depart Srinagar at 7:45 pm. Meanwhile, decision of GoFirst airline to resume Srinagar-Sharjah direct passenger flights has been welcomed by travellers as well as the business community of Kashmir.