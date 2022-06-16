‘1st time ease of direct travel on Srinagar- Panchtarni stretch for devotees’

For the first time, devotees can travel with ease directly from Srinagar to Panchtarni and complete the holy yatra in a single day, he added.

The Lt Governor further directed the Shrine Board and NIC officials to ensure hassle free and secure online helicopter booking service for the pilgrims.

Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor briefed the Lt Governor about the new helicopter booking service portal for Shri Amarnath Ji yatra.

Earlier, helicopter services were operational for only two sectors, but now, the pilgrims can avail the services in four sectors (to & fro) viz. Srinagar to Neelgrath, Srinagar to Pahalgam , Neelgrath to Panchtarni, & Pahalgam to Panchtarni, with total 11 helicopters to remain available for the passengers. Addition of two new sectors from Srinagar will encourage those yatris who wish to complete the yatra in a single day, and can return home.