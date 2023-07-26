1ST TIME IN 3 DECADES | Authorities to allow 8th Muharram procession through traditional routes

“Accordingly, all security arrangements would be put in place and people, especially members of the Shia community are informed that no one would be allowed to take out any other procession individually or collectively on the route except the one to be taken out from Guru Bazaar which has the permission from the administration. Any one violating the orders will be very strictly dealt with as per the law,” the statement said.

The divisional commissioner said that the timing for the procession would be from 6 am to 8 am, considering the working day on Thursday and to avoid hardship to the people.

He said that both the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Secretary had directed for considering the demand positively and closely monitoring the situation.

Regarding civil arrangements for the mourners, the divisional commissioner said that the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) would conduct cleanliness drive while drinking water facility and availability of two ambulances would be also ensured besides buses would be made available at Dalgate.

“I hope it will be a clean and peaceful procession. The success of this decision will be a precursor for more decisions in future, and strict action will be taken against any mischief by anyone,” the divisional commissioner said.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate Srinagar also issued an order setting riders for the peaceful processions.